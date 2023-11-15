Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge Foodbank is seeing soaring demand for its service as the cost-of-living crisis hits some local residents.

The Highbridge Area Foodbank, which provides food to local people from its two bases at Burnham Methodist Church and Hope Baptist Church, reports record demand.

The local Foodbank organiser, Maxine Bashford, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “So far this year our foodbank has provided food for 2,486 people including 756 children, that’s the equivalent of 22,300 meals. This is an increase of 1,100 meals over the same period in 2022.”

“Understandably, as with most other foodbanks across the country, we have seen a reduction in food donated through the supermarket collection baskets, leaving us with very low stocked shelves.”

Maxine adds: “Locally, we continue receive strong financial support so we are still able to meet the increasing demand for emergency food in Burnham and Highbridge.”

“If people are able to make a food donation, we would ask them to check on the Bank The Food app and link to Highbridge Area Foodbank where they will see the weeks most needed items. Alternatively, we also work with givetoday.co.uk where you can purchase items for our foodbank which will be delivered directly to us.”

“Each year, our volunteers hold a three-day ‘Christmas collection’ at Tesco in Burnham-On-Sea, this year from Thursday 30th November to Saturday 2nd December. We would really welcome as much support as possible at this event.”

And Maxine adds: “Anyone in our community who needs support with emergency food can, in the first instance, approach Citizens Advice for a referral or visit a foodbank session and our team will explain how referrals work.”

Foodbank sessions are held in Burnham at the Methodist Church on a Tuesday and Saturday morning from 10am – 12 noon and at Hope Baptist in Highbridge on a Thursday from 9.30am till 12 noon.

“On a Tuesday and Thursday Village Agents are available and we are also able to offer our clients the opportunity to meet with our financial inclusion worker who can review income, outgoings and debt among other issues that may be impacting on a persons need for foodbank support,” adds Maxine.

“As always, we appreciate the ongoing support of our community, especially the hard work and commitment of our amazing team of volunteers.”

Pictured: Burnham-On-Sea.com visited the team at Burnham Foodbank this week