The Mayor of Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge has formally appointed her official new cadets for the coming year this week.

Cllr Lesley Millard visited the Burnham and Highbridge detachment of the Somerset Army Cadet Force this week where she met the cadets and laders before anouncing her two cadets.

She said afterwards: “Last year, I thoroughly enjoyed getting to know my two cadets, Matilda and Aidan. I also enjoyed finding out about the Air and Sea Cadet units in the town. I learnt a lot from those visits, not least how to row a boat on Cheddar Reservoir!”

“I am now looking forward to getting to know my two army cadets this year – Corporal Coby Knight and Cadet Izzy Britten have been chosen to represent the Army Cadets for this year. I look forward to finding out more about the Army Cadet unit in the coming months.”