Police have issued an appeal for witnesses following a collision in Wedmore on Wednesday evening (June 14th).

Emergency services from Burnham-On-Sea were sent to the incident in Pilcorn Street, Wedmore at around 6pm. Several Fire, Police and ambulance vehicles were on scene.

A Police spokesman told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “Officers responded to a report of a two-vehicle collision in Pilcorn Street, Wedmore, on Wednesday (14th June) at around 6pm.”

“Two people were taken to hospital and two others attended later. None of their injuries are thought to be life-threatening or life changing.”

“One man has been arrested in connection with the incident.”

“If you were in the area at the time and witnessed the collision, or have any doorbell, dashcam or CCTV footage, please contact 101 and quote reference 5223140095.”