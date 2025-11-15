Burnham and Highbridge Men’s Shed to hold open day today

Burnham & Highbridge Men’s Shed is inviting the community to a special Open Day today (Saturday 15th November) from 10am to 3pm at the Highbridge Hub in Pearce Drive.

The event promises a hands-on woodturning demonstration, a used tools and craft sale, and a chance to meet the Burnham & Highbridge Crafters.

Visitors can enjoy refreshments and browse for early Christmas presents while exploring the welcoming atmosphere of the shed.

“This open invitation is perfect for anyone feeling bored, lonely, or simply curious about picking up a new interest or rekindling old skills,” says a spokesperson.

“Whether you’re looking to learn, make, or just socialise, the Shed offers a relaxed and friendly environment with no pressure and no commitments.”

“Members have access to a woodworking workshop, tools, and machinery, and can work on personal projects or contribute to community initiatives.”

The Shed is run by volunteers of all skill levels who are happy to share their knowledge, and every session includes a chat and a cuppa.

Regular sessions are held throughout the week. The Men’s Shed is open Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9:45am to 12:45pm and again from 1:45pm to 4:45pm.

The Ladies Shed meets Mondays from 9am to 12pm and Thursdays from 6pm to 8pm, although the evening session does not include tuition. The Crafters Group gathers on Mondays from 9:30am to 12:30pm.

For more information, contact the Men’s Shed at 07852 506641, the Ladies Shed at 07810 200441, or the Crafters Group at 07554 949591. General enquiries can be sent to bhmenshed@gmail.com.

Whether you’re a novice or an experienced maker, this is a great opportunity to get out, get active, and meet new people in a warm and creative setting.