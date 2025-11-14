Burnham-On-Sea charity receives £5,000 funding boost ahead of town centre move

Burnham-On-Sea Freemasons have stepped forward with a generous £5,000 donation to help local mental health charity In Charley’s Memory as it prepares to relocate into new premises in the town centre.

The charity, which provides vital mental health support to over 200 young people across Somerset each week, is set to move into the building currently occupied by GW Hurley Newsagents on Burnham High Street.

As reported here by Burnham-On-Sea.com, the long-running newsagent will close for the final time on Saturday, November 29th, following an announcement by owners Monika and Colin Morris last week.

The move comes after In Charley’s Memory was told it must vacate its current base in Highbridge due to the property being sold. With a tight deadline to secure and prepare a new location by early December, the charity has been working hard to ensure continuity of its services.

This week, Burnham Freemasons’ Malcolm Price and John Chinn visited the charity to present CEO Dawn Carey with a cheque for £5,000 to assist with the costs of fitting out and refurbishing the new premises.

Malcolm Price told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “In Charley’s Memory does important work in the community and we are happy to support it during this busy time as it moves into the town centre. We’ve had a long-standing relationship with the charity and are proud to help.”

Dawn Carey expressed her thanks, saying: “We are over the moon with this generous donation. We are very grateful for Burnham Freemasons’ support towards some of the costs of our move and fit-out of the property. We are excited about the move — it’s going to be a really busy period.”

She also encouraged other local groups and residents to support the charity’s relocation efforts by donating via its crowdfunding page.

Pictured: Burnham Freemasons’ Malcolm Price and John Chinn presenting In Charley’s Memory CEO Dawn Carey with a cheque for £5,000