Burnham’s GW Hurleys newsagents to close and be turned into new centre for In Charley’s Memory

Burnham-On-Sea mental health charity In Charley’s Memory will be moving into the building occupied by GW Hurley Newsagents in the town centre this winter to create a modern new centre for its services.

The long-running newsagent in Burnham High Street will close for the final time on Saturday November 29th, its owners Monika and Colin Morris have announced this week.

The newsagent was opened by Colin’s grandparents in 1919 and he has run it for over 55 years however he has been unwell in recent months. The couple have decided to downsize and focus instead on their busy toy and book store in the High Street instead.

Monika and Colin say they are delighted that the property will be transformed into a new premises when it is leased to In Charley’s Memory for 15 years.

Monika told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “The time has come for a change for us and this is a really positive opportunity. All our staff will be retained across the road, and some of the stock such as stationery, cards and sweets, will move over. Colin are I were keen to help when we heard about the charity needing accommodation and we are so happy that a local community organisation will be run from here.”

It comes after In Charley’s Memory had been told it needs to leave its current location in Highbridge because the building’s owner is selling the property, as Burnham-On-Sea.com reported here.

The charity, which offers mental health support to children and young adults, said it needed to find new premises by early December. It currently provides support for more than 200 people across the county each week.

Dawn Carey, CEO of In Charley’s Memory, says that after weeks of uncertainty, the charity is “absolutely delighted” to have secured a 15-year lease for the town centre premises, thanks to the support of Monika and Colin.

Dawn told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We are now in the position to announce this exciting development, and we invite the community to view our plans and ideas for the new space and contribute to making them a reality on our Crowdfunder page. Every donation will help us get back up and running in our new home and saving lives again.”

She adds: “I want to personally thank Monika and Colin for their support and determination to provide ICM a home in what is a very important building to them, and to the history of our High Street.”

“The level of support we have received is a testament to how much our community values the work we do here at ICM.”

The charity, which left Burnham six years ago to operate from Highbridge, has grown into a leading regional provider of suicide prevention and mental health care.

With the move back to Burnham, the team says the future is bright, and they are eager to transform the newsagents shop into a “welcoming and inspiring counselling centre.”

Renovation work is set to begin soon, and the charity is appealing for continued support through donations, skill pledges, and sponsorships.

Burnham’s MP Ashley Fox and Mayor Mike Facey both offered their help and support to In Charley’s Memory to keep it running – and they are pictured with Monika and Dawn in GW Hurleys on Friday.

More information can be found at www.incharleysmemory.com/skills-pledge or by contacting Dawn or Jamie at hello@incharleysmemory.com.