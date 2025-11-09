8 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Sun Nov 09, 2025
Burnham-On-Sea breakfast meetings to be held for local veterans

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Reeds Arms Wetherspoon pub Burnham-On-Sea

The latest in a series of new breakfast meetings for local veterans is being held in Burnham-On-Sea on Saturday November 15th.

Organiser Mike Smith is holding the monthly sessions at The Reeds Arms on the seafront to “share cherished memories of time in uniform, and strengthen the bonds forged through service.”

He says: “I warmly invite all veterans of all services, including the Merchant Marines, who have supported military operations in the past to attend the upcoming monthly breakfast get togethers.”

“These gatherings are a valuable opportunity for fellow service members to connect.”

“The latest breakfast date will be on Saturday November 15th, at 9.45am.”

“It is hoped that as many veterans can attend these planned breakfast events to be held in Wetherspoon’s Reed’s Arms in Burnham.”

“I look forward to meeting as many as possible and to a wider camaraderie among our veterans community.”

