PHOTOS: Burnham-On-Sea Pensioners’ Fair draws crowds to town church

Burnham-On-Sea MP Ashley Fox has thanked everyone who attended his Pensioners’ Fair on Friday (7th November), which was well attended by residents throughout the morning.

The event, hosted at Burnham-On-Sea Methodist Church in partnership with The Waffle Hub, brought together more than 30 local organisations, charities and businesses offering advice, support and opportunities for older residents and their carers.

Ashley said it was fantastic to see so many people engaging with the event. “My thanks go to everyone who exhibited, to all those who attended, and in particular to The Waffle Hub for their partnership and support in making the day such a success,” he said.

“Events like this are a reminder of the range of local services available in Burnham-On-Sea for our older residents. It was a real pleasure to bring them all together under one roof.”

Exhibitors included Merryweather Solicitors, Digital Dignity, Village Agents, Arthritis UK, Burnham & Weston Energy Company, Somerset Sight, Nationwide Building Society, Age UK Somerset, Parkinsons UK, RSPCA, Somerset Bus Partnership and many others.

The fair formed part of Ashley’s ongoing work to connect residents with local support and strengthen community links across the constituency.