A group of Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge parents are hoping to hold a prom night for local children who have missed out on their end of year school prom due to the Covid restrictions.

Tina Gray says: “Like all 16 year olds at King Alfred School, they have been through almost many months of lockdowns, self isolations, disruptive routines and mental health struggles due to the Covid pandemic.”

“Their exams seemed to be cancelled then they weren’t. Life was hard and almost impossible for some of them.”

“Now, to be refused the one thing they had been looking forward to is heartbreaking to say the least. One final farewell to all their friends and to be a complete unit for one last time. They truly deserve this.”

“We would love to give them some kind of prom as a thank you for not giving up, when they do easily could have.”

The group is inviting venues to get in touch and offers of help for the event. They hope to hold the event over the next few weeks. You can get in contact with the parents via Burnham-On-Sea.com here.