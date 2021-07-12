Growing Highbridge business Briarwood Products is making changes to cut its carbon emissions starting with the introduction of a new fleet of electric forklifts.

The business, which supplies Fibre Cement roofing to the industrial and agricultural sectors, also delivers roofing sheets and building components right across the country.

With the continuous growth of orders, Briarwood Products is seeking to introduce a number of steps to support the strive towards net zero, by making changes to the company’s operations to reduce carbon emissions and introduce greener ways of working.

The first step of the journey has been the introduction of a fleet of electrically powered forklifts in a bid to reduce carbon emissions at the 21 acre warehouse in Walrow Industrial Estate.

Managing Director Oliver Janes says: “We are committed to updating our operations to help support net zero where possible. It’s everyone’s responsibility to look after the planet, especially for those of us running increasingly large businesses.”

“Briarwood Products is pleased to say that we will be rolling out new greener ways of working over the coming months.”

The farming family-owned business is passionate about supporting the environment, as well as British Farming.

There are plans to significantly overhaul the premises in Highbridge and there is no doubt that the refurbishment will include environmental measures to ensure the running of the business is more environmentally friendly.