Community pharmacy staff in Burnham-On-Sea and Berrow are ready to advise people on how they can change their drinking behaviour to help improve their health.

Somerset County Council is linking with pharmacies across Somerset in a bid to help support people who may be drinking in excess of the Chief Medical Officers’ guidelines.

The project will run Somerset wide, initially for 3 months starting this month (July). It will see pharmacy staff at participating pharmacies, including those in Burnham-On-Sea and Berrow listed below, start to talk about alcohol and motivate and support individuals to think about and/or plan a change in their drinking behaviour to reduce consumption.

It has been said that alcohol is the nation’s favourite coping mechanism. As we gradually come out of lockdown, some people are finding that they have changed their drinking habits during the many months of challenges and would appreciate support to reduce their drinking.

You don’t have to be dependent on alcohol to risk damaging your health. Lifestyle choices can increase or reduce the risk of harm on your physical and mental health.

To keep health risks from alcohol to a low level it is safest not to drink more than 14 units a week on a regular basis. If you regularly drink as much as 14 units per week, it’s best to spread your drinking evenly over three or more days.

Councillor Clare Paul, Somerset County Council member responsible for health and wellbeing, says: “Times have been hard for us all since the pandemic arrived on our shores. Lockdowns and restrictions, anxieties and having more time on our hands have led to many people seeing their alcohol consumption rise.”

“As we start to move into the new normal, visiting your nearest participating pharmacy is a perfect opportunity for those who want help with cutting down on how much alcohol they drink, to get the advice and encouragement that they need.”

Participating Somerset pharmacies:

Cranleigh Gardens Pharmacy Cranleigh Gardens Bridgwater TA6 5JS

Tout’s Pharmacy 82 High Street Street BA16 0EN

Day Lewis Pharmacy 1 The Square Wiveliscombe Taunton TA4 2JT

Day Lewis Pharmacy Love Lane Burnham-On-Sea TA8 1EU

Day Lewis Pharmacy Berrow Health Campus Brent Road Berrow Burnham-on-Sea TA8 2JU

Day Lewis Pharmacy Hendford Surgery 74 Henford Yeovil BA20 1UY

Day Lewis Pharmacy Abbey Manor 3 The Forum Yeovil BA21 3TL

Day Lewis Pharmacy 31 High Street Ilchester BA22 8NH

Day Lewis Pharmacy Crewkerne Health Centre Middle Path Crewkerne TA18 8BG

Day Lewis Pharmacy Hamdon Medical Centre Stoke-Sub-Hamdon TA14 6QE

Jhoots Pharmacy Victoria Park Drive Bridgwater TA6 7AS

Jhoots Pharmacy Blackbrook Medical Centre Lisieux Way Taunton TA1 2LB

Jhoots Pharmacy Stockmoor Park, Taunton Road Bridgwater, Somerset TA6 6LD

Tout’s Pharmacy Roynon Way Cheddar BS27 3RB

Well Pharmacy – Galmington 2, The Comeytrowe Centre Pitts Close Galmington TA1 4TN

Well Pharmacy – Taunton 5 Priorswood Place Eastwick Road Taunton TA27JW

Well Pharmacy – Burnham-On-Sea 18 Victoria Street Burnham-on-Sea TA8 1AN

Well Pharmacy – Martock The Chantry, Church Street Martock TA12 6JL

Well Pharmacy – Yeovil 67 St John’s Road Yeovil BA21 5NJ

Minster Pharmacy 15 Silver Street Ilminster TA19 0DH

Preston Grove Pharmacy Preston Grove Yeovil, Someret BA20 2BQ

Superdrug Pharmacy 1-10 Paul Street Taunton, Somerset TA1 3PF

Superdrug Pharmacy 5 Fore Street Wellington, Somerset TA21 8AA

Superdrug Pharmacy 19 Fore Street Bridgwater, Somerset TA6 3NH

Superdrug Pharmacy 15 The High Street Yeovil, Somerset BA20 1RQ

Rowlands Pharmacy East Quay Bridgwater, Somerset TA6 4GP

Quantock Pharmacy 11 Swain Street, Watchet TA23 0AB