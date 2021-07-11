The organisers of Burnham-On-Sea’s town centre music and performing arts festival, BOSfest, have announced that this autumn’s event will return with a three-day event thanks to the easing of Covid restrictions.

The event has been given the go-ahead by Sedgemoor District Council to be held on September 3rd, 4th and 5th, with the third day of entertainment being held in the Manor Gardens.

The popular festival was due to be a smaller, two-day event this year due to limitations on public gatherings and social distancing.

However, with the likely lifting of many Covid restrictions by the Government, the event is now scheduled to run over three days, just as it last did in 2019.

Tanya Dyer, one of the organisers, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We are really pleased to announce that, as well as the already scheduled Friday and Saturday events, by working closely with Sedgemoor District Council to ensure Covid safety is in place, we will now also be in the Manor Gardens on Sunday 5th September.”

“We’ll have local music act Daft Folk as well as Bristol band IDestroy, festival favourites Dry White Bones and the fabulous folk band FOS Brothers. So the Sunday is looking like it will be a great addition to BOSfest this year.”

“Other acts performing this year, among others, are dance band Pattern Pusher, winners of the 2019 Pilton Party competition, The Junktrips, a local band who’ll be making their debut at Bristol’s Rough Trade later this month, Dirty Blueprint, a Devon based blues rock band and plenty of others too. Look out for more line-up announcements online.”

“We’ll also be holding a silent disco in the Gatsby Lounge for children in the afternoon and adults in the evening.”

“Poetry will be read at the Brickworks Collective in Victoria Street and there will be some new additions to Burnham’s street art too.”

“In the meantime, we’ll be holding a ’70s Night Fundraiser at The Ritz Social Club on Saturday July 24th. There will be optional fancy dress with prizes for the best outfits, a ’70s inspired raffle, prizes including a Lava lamp and a Space hopper and more. Our DJ will be spinning all the best ’70s grooves and they’ll be live music from local super group Buzzard whose line-up includes Nick Elswood, Andy Barnard, ‘Brummie’ and Harry. All funds will go to our main event BOSfest to help make sure we can keep it free for everyone to attend. Tickets are only £5 and on sale from Sea Breeze Gift Shop, The Ritz Social Club and any BOSfest Team member.”