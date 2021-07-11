A world record holder was among 260 runners of all ages competing at Brean over the weekend during the ‘Brean Festival of Running’.

Two days of running events, organised by Aspire Running Events, were held. Saturday (10th July) saw 170 runners take part in Brean Beach 5k, 10k and fun runs, followed on Sunday (11th July) by 90 runners racing around Brean Down on 5k and 10k runs.

Elite athlete and multiple World Record holder Adam ‘Tango’ Holland won Sunday’s 5km event in an impressive time of 17 minutes and 25 seconds. He competed Saturday’s beach 10km race in a time of 34 minutes and 34 seconds. “I love this event – it’s a family-friendly festival in a really great location,” he told Burnham-On-Sea.com.

Several members from Burnham-On-Sea’s running club, the Burnham Harriers, took part alongside clubs from across the county. Children also took part in Saturday’s beach fun runs.

Tony King, joint director of Aspire Running Events, added: “The weekend was a great success, attracting runners of all ages from across the region. We couldn’t hold the event last year, so we were pleased to be able to put on a Covid-safe event this weekend and get a good turnout. Our thanks go to the National Trust and Brean Parish Council for their support.”

“Aspire was formed in 2014 by my wife, Donna, and I with the sole aim to get everyone, young and old out into the great outdoors – therefore getting healthier and fitter as a family in some of the South West’s most scenic places and venues.”

“We have been hosting events at Brean Down since 2015 and we held our inaugural Brean Beach race in 2019, which we have incorporated into the one weekend Brean Festival of Running weekend.”