Burnham-On-Sea residents have been warned to expect heavy rain this morning (Monday), which has prompted a yellow weather warning from the Met Office for parts of Somerset.

Difficult driving conditions and some road closures in low lying parts of the county are possible, according to the Met Office.

“Overnight rain will turn into scattered showers into the day, these heavy at times and with a risk of thunder,” says the Met Office. “It will turn dry in the west from the afternoon.” A large swathe of the county is subject to a yellow weather warning, with the Burnham area on the edge of the warning area. See the Burnham-On-Sea weather forecast