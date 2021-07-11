Hundreds of pounds were raised for Highbridge’s Southwell House and memorial gardens when a fundraising craft sale was held on Saturday (July 10th).

The popular event was held next to the Recreation Ground adjacent to Southwell House.

Over a dozen stalls and activities were set up, including donkey rides, and the sale of cards, books, clothing, toys, jewellery, bric a brac, raffles, cakes and refreshments.

Sharon Reid, who organised the event with Kerry Mason, thanked everyone who attended.

“We had a great day with plenty of stalls and attractions set up. Together with our own stalls and refreshments, and individual donations on the day, we raised £800 for the charity.”

“The sunken garden looked stunning with all the hard work by Mike.”

“There were five donkeys, which all the little ones enjoyed! It was a good turnout of visitors considering how overcast it was and the uncertainty of rain. We had 2 sessions from the Rythmn in Harmony drummers who hire the facility.”

“All but four crafters have signed up to do this again on the summer bank holiday weekend on 28 August!”

“Just over £800 raised which will be put to good use in paying our bills and maintenance in the hope of hires and rebookings once lockdown has been lifted completely.”

“Thank you to all attending stalls, volunteers to the charity? and all who came along and supported us.”

Pictured: The craft sale underway on Saturday (Photos: Mike Lang / BoS.com / Southwell House)