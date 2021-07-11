A ribbon-cutting ceremony has been held this weekend to mark the opening of new £26,000 facilities at East Huntspill Cricket Club.

It has received funding from National Grid and Viridor towards upgrading the facilities at the long-running club.

On Saturday (July 10th), Kathryn Cooke, Chairman of East Huntspill Cricket Club, cut a ribbon to open the new facilities with President and founding member Mike Bell.

Kathryn told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “Our ground is located next to the route of the new Hinkley Point electricity pylons and we were pleased to qualify for £20,000 of grant funding from them. It’s come as a wonderful boost due to no fundraising taking place during the pandemic.”

“We have renovated the club house with new windows and a new patio, introduced new fencing around part of the ground, and added a new bar area in the club house.”

“We asked for ideas of names for the new bar on Twitter and were delighted when David Lloyd, the Sky Sports commentator, responded with the excellent suggestion of ‘The Scrumpy Bar’ which, of course, we have gone with!”

She adds that the opening of the new bar will help the club to raise funds to put back into the organisation.

Kathryn added that further funding of £6,500 has been secured from Viridor Credits Environmental towards the cost of new cricket ground covers. Funding from sponsors of the covers has further boosted the income.

A sponsors day was held on Saturday, along with a hospitality lunch, to mark the opening of the new-look facilities at the club house, as pictured here.

The club restarted in its current form in 1977 but dates back to 1866 when it was known as Huntspill Cricket Club in the earliest club records.

This season, it has two teams and it has recently launched a new youth team which has proved popular with 40 young players attending every week.