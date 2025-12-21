Burnham and Highbridge school pupils donate big festive boost to town’s foodbank

Burnham and Highbridge students at The King Alfred School Academy have delivered a big festive boost to the town’s foodbank.

The school’s collection has gifted 195kg of donations to the Highbridge Area Foodbank plus a huge £2,608.25.

The gesture capped off the school’s highly successful ‘reverse advent calendar’ initiative, which ran throughout December, with food donations collected from pupils and parents.

Several trolleys of donations were delivered to the foodbank on Friday (December 19th) to support local families during the festive season.

Sixth Form students led the effort, standing at the school gates each morning — in all weathers — to gather items and organise the collection.

The 195kg total is the equivalent of nine emergency family parcels, providing vital support at one of the busiest times of the year. The Co‑op also contributed additional supplies, further boosting the donation.

Headteacher Dan Milford says the tradition plays an important role in supporting the community: “It supports our community and all of the people in our area, including students in our school, over the festive period.”

Food bank volunteer Andy Ballard thanked the students for their efforts: “It’s incredible to see such generosity from the young people in our community. This donation will go a long way in helping us provide meals and essentials for families during the festive period.”

He added that a third of all donations go to children, making contributions like this especially important. The Highbridge Area Foodbank relies on donations for more than 90% of its supplies, with collection points spread across Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge, including Tesco, Asda, and at the Methodist Church.

This story has been compiled by the school with contributions from Lizzi (11), Rafi (13), Demi (13), Gracie (13)