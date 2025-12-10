Burnham and Highbridge set to join £300k project to plant hundreds of new trees

Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge Town Council is to set to consider whether the towns will join a major new environmental project that could see hundreds of trees planted across the area.

The Woodland Trust has carried out a tree mapping survey which shows Burnham-On-Sea, Highbridge and Bridgwater have a low tree canopy.

The Trust is now working with Somerset Council to prepare a funding bid to Hinkley Point worth between £150,000 and £300,000.

“The scheme would involve landowners and local residents in planting, with a minimum of 200 trees earmarked for Burnham and Highbridge,” says a spokesperson.

“Hedges and wildflowers would also be introduced to boost biodiversity and improve green spaces.”

Town councillors will consider the proposals at a meeting next week and if the funding application is successful, the Tree Equity Project would employ a full-time Tree and Woodland Community Officer for three years.

The officer would be based with Bridgwater Town Council and spend two days a week working in Burnham and Highbridge.

“There would be no direct cost to Burnham and Highbridge Town Council, although office space and some staff time would be required to support the officer’s work locally,” adds the spokesperson.