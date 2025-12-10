PHOTOS: Huge £13,924 raised for Somerset Breast Cancer Now at annual ball night

Over 200 people attended a fundraising ball near Burnham-On-Sea, raising a huge £13,294 for a local breast cancer support charity.

The Somerset Breast Cancer Now Ball, held at the Batch Country House in Lympsham, was well attended last Saturday night (December 6th).

Organiser Holly Macbeth, from Somerset Breast Cancer Now, says she is “completely blown away” by the success of the event.

She told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “I’m honestly stunned, shocked and completely blown away all over again. Every single year you amaze us — and this year was no exception.”

“We are so happy to have had another incredibly successful Ball! From the food, the music, the atmosphere, the generosity… it was pure magic from start to finish. A huge thank you to the amazing team at Batch Country House for the outstanding food & service, The Six Machine Band for lifting the roof off.”

“Also Weston Lions Club for bringing the casino fun, Phil for capturing every special moment, James Alexander for adding that touch of magic, and our guests, supporters, friends and family, who show up with the biggest hearts every single year!”

“Your kindness, your energy, your donations all means more than you know. And would you believe… the waiting list for next year’s tables is already filling up with only 9 tables left! A true testament to the hard work, passion and dedication of everyone behind the scenes making this event happen.”

“The money raised is going to do so much good for so many supporting those all those affected by breast cancer and also the research that is needed into finding new treatments. The care and support this Charity provides is second to none and relies on fundraising events like this to keep the vital research and support going.”

If your interested in the ball for 2026 or the charity, email bcnowsomerset@gmail.com



Photos: Saturday’s fundraising ball (Six Machine / Phil Woodall / Holly Macbeth)