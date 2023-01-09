Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge are set to mark the Coronation of King Charles III with a line-up of community events and activities this Spring.

The Coronation is scheduled to take place on Saturday, 6th May and to mark the occasion, events are being planned across the UK over the Bank Holiday weekend – including in Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge.

The Town Council has held a first meeting of local groups and event organisers this month where scores of ideas and activities were suggested.

Among the suggested proposals are the lighting of local beacons, holding a summer carnival, special church services, flags in the town centres, hanging baskets, a Royal-themed shop window trail, a sailing regatta, a live music event in the town centre, displays of local historical memorabilia from previous coronations, plus a children’s tea party and Town Band performances.

To commemorate the Coronation, a number of further proposals are being considered by the council, including the planting of ceremonial trees, installing a plaque on the seafront wall, new sensory gardens in Burnham and Highbridge, a new community garden, time capsules containing local items, the launch of a new local walking route, plus introducing a new clock on the seafront at the top of jetty also displaying tide times.

Burnham and Highbridge’s Deputy Mayor Cllr Sharon Perry, who led last week’s meeting alongside several town councillors, thanked those who had attended and said it had been a “very productive first meeting to gather potential ideas.”

She added that a follow-up session will be held on Tuesday 31st January at 7pm in the Town Council Chambers in Burnham’s Jaycroft Road when the list will be further considered and refined to focus on several key events.