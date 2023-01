A water leak has led to the temporary closure of public toilets at Highbridge’s Apex Park.

A spokesperson at Sedgemoor District Council, which manages the park, says temporary facilities are now in place.

“There is a water leak at Apex Park so the toilets have had to be closed and all water has been turned off. This affects the water refill point as well.”

“Portaloos are in place until the leak has been fixed.”