Highbridge firm David Salisbury Joinery has raised thousands of pounds for charity over the past year.

The firm, based in Bennett Road, Highbridge, has been designing, manufacturing, and installing conservatories, garden rooms and orangeries for both residential and commercial markets for over 30 years.

“We are proud to have raised several thousand pounds during the course of 2022 through a number of fundraising activities and the generosity of our team,” says a spokesman for David Salisbury Joinery.

“From selling offcuts of timber as firewood to the local community, to organising company lunches with voluntary donations, everyone at the company has played their part in our total fundraising effort.”

“We have shared donations to the following causes: St. Margaret’s Somerset Hospice; Mind in Somerset; Surviving Winter – Somerset Community Foundation; and Somerset Cost of Living Appeal – Somerset Community Foundation.”

“David Salisbury looks forward to continuing its fundraising initiatives this year and supporting many worthwhile causes, both locally and further afield.”

In May 2021, we reported how the Highbridge company made a £1 million investment in new equipment as part of its ongoing expansion.

Pictured: The latest donation has seen Claire Byrne, HR Manager at David Salisbury, present a cheque to Vivien Cioma, Corporate Partnerships Fundraiser at St. Margaret’s Somerset Hospice, for a total amount raised of £1,046.72