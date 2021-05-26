Highbridge firm David Salisbury is making a huge £1million of manufacturing machinery investment.

The firm, based in Bennett Road, Highbridge, has been designing, manufacturing, and installing conservatories, garden rooms and orangeries for both residential and commercial markets for over 30 years.

The new investment comes at a time of unparalleled sales success for the company, with record orders during the year to date, fuelled by discerning homeowners spending money on luxury home improvements.

As part of their largest ever machinery investment programme, this week the first of two new machines has been delivered from Germany.

Five lorries were required to deliver this initial part of the overall machinery upgrade, which took over the entire front car park at David Salisbury!

Wes Kangurs, Managing Director at David Salisbury, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “This significant upgrade of our hi-tech manufacturing facility will help ensure we stay at the very forefront of joinery technologies here in the UK.”

“It comes at a time of sustained success for our business, allowing us to re-invest in our people and in our infrastructure.”

The company says it will be sharing more news this year as the remaining elements of this new machinery investment are delivered and brought into operation. David Salisbury is currently recruiting a number of roles – for more details, contact here.