A Burnham-On-Sea town centre road will temporarily close for five days while Bristol Water connects a new water supply, it has been announced this week.

College Street will close to vehicles from Monday January 16th until Friday January 20th while the work goes ahead.

A Bristol Water spokesperson said: “There will be a temporary road closure on College Street in January.”

“The works are expected to commence on January 16, 2023 and last for five days to enable Bristol Water to connect new supply.”

“The contractor has indicated that access for emergency services through the site is not permitted on this occasion.”

“For any further information about this closure please contact Bristol Water on 0117 305 1452 or see the closure document here, reference: ttro241171SE.”