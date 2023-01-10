Council tax bills in Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge look set to rise by 7% this year after an increase was supported by Town Councillors last night (Monday, January 9th).

Members of Burnham and Highbridge Town Council’s Finance and Resources Committee voted in favour of a proposal to raise the council’s total budget for the coming year to £768,500 from £697,808 last year.

While £82,000 will be drawn from the council’s financial reserves, the remainer of the increase will fall on council tax payers.

The committee proposed a £7 per year increase on Band D properties to £116.10 although the final figures are subject to a vote by the full Town Council.

Committe Chairman Cllr Ganesh Gudka said: “It’s been a difficult budget round. Along with everyone else, this council has had to face the impact of cost inflation in key areas.”

“Energy costs alone account for £17,000 of the increase in our cost budget which is a 68 per cent increase.”

“In other areas there have been increases… on day to day spend” and he added that as some contracts are due to be renewed over the next two years as existing contracts come to and end, some cost rises are expected which has been reflected in the new budget.

“We need to recognise that each area of the budget has been reviewed by the relevant committee and those committees have taken a prudent and sensible approach to their recommendations,” he added.

He went on to say that while the council can draw from its General Reserves – which are projected to be £395,000 at the end of the financial year – “we have to strike a balance to make sure we get to a suatainable position in the future.”

“Putting all that together, I am suggesting that the committee recommends the budget to full council and the precept request is set at £768,500, requiring a Band D Council Tax of £116.10.”

“We have budgeted to drawn down about £82,000 from our reserves which would leave the projected reserves at the end of next year at around four months of operating costs which is within the range of what is considered acceptable.”

He also said that there might be a possibility of potential savings in future but that the council had to set a precept based on the budget. “If there are savings they would benefit future years or be invested in services,” he added.

In a vote on the proposed increase, seven councillors voted in favour while three councillors abstained – Cllr Peter Clayton, Cllr Mike Facey and Cllr Roger Keen.

Last year, Burnham and Highbridge town councillors voted for a small Council Tax reduction as part of a ‘standstill budget’.

Earlier in Monday’s meeting, a member of the drama group Burnham Excellent Entertainment Society (BEES) also spoke out in favour of funding for The Princess Theatre being retained.

The committe’s budget decision on Monday means the theatre’s proposed annual budget of £170,553 will now be taken to the next full Town Council meeting for final approval and that a full business plan will be produced.