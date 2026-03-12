Burnham and Highbridge students celebrate trio of award wins for hit production of Grease

Students from The King Alfred School Academy in Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge are celebrating this week after their acclaimed production of Grease scooped three major honours at the David Beach Awards.

The show, performed over four nights in March 2025 after six months of rehearsals, earned an impressive fifteen nominations.

Students and staff attended the awards ceremony and returned with wins for Best Props, Best Supporting Male for Antony, and Best Musical Direction for Mr John and Mr Cupples.

The production brought together performers from Year 7 through to Year 13, supported by a hardworking backstage crew and a talented live band.

Staff say the students’ professionalism and energy shone throughout the entire process.

Reflecting on the awards evening, Mrs Martin said the students had been “a pleasure”, adding that “from their professional conduct to their stellar performances, the students were a pleasure”.

She said the school was “incredibly proud of everyone involved in Grease and grateful to them for making the David Beach Awards such a spectacular evening”.

With celebrations now underway, TKASA students and staff are already turning their attention to their next production, which the school says it is “looking forward to watching”.