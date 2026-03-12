Interactive true‑crime courtroom experience coming to Burnham-On-Sea theatre

A gripping new interactive theatre event is heading to Burnham-On-Sea this summer as ‘Courtroom Live’ arrives at The Princess Theatre on Saturday 27th June, with performances at 2pm and 7pm.

The show, created by Cheeky Reapers Murder Mystery, invites audiences to step inside a live courtroom and take on the role of jurors in a murder trial based on true events.

Theatre‑goers will examine evidence, listen to witness testimonies and question suspects themselves before deciding whether the accused, Jason Tyler, is innocent or guilty.

The production blends true‑crime drama with immersive theatre, encouraging the audience to challenge what they hear, debate with fellow jurors and ultimately deliver the final verdict.

Organisers say the experience is designed for anyone fascinated by real‑life crime stories, courtroom tension and hands‑on theatre.

Tickets and further details are available here. All tickets are priced at £22.