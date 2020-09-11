Burnham and Highbridge Town Band has held its first full practice session this week since March.

Members of the band met while abiding by social distancing and taking other safety measures.

Caroline Tapfield, spokeswoman, said: “On Wednesday, the band held its first “proper” get-together since March.”

“We prepared the bandroom carefully with a risk assessment, cleaned the floor, chair positions were marked out, hand sanitiser was available and bell covers were on order, as well as a ‘contacts book’ at the entrance with both doors open.”

“We had a great time playing once again, with Felicity, our conductor, wearing a mask throughout the practice.”

“Some of us have been playing in small groups – up to six – without a conductor, in each other’s gardens, so we weren’t too rusty, but a few valves did need oiling!”