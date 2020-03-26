Residents across Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge have tonight taken part in a nationwide ’round of applause’ called Clap For Our Carers to show their appreciation for all those working in the NHS.

The ‘Clap For Our Carers’ campaign asked for as many people as possible to clap their hands together at 8pm to thank doctors, nurses, carers, GPs, pharmacists and other NHS staff working hard to help those affected by Coronavirus.

Clapping, cheers and applause sounded out across streets around the Burnham area for several minutes.

Pictured are staff and customers outside Highbridge’s Asda store showing their support this evening, while also complying with guidelines on social distancing.

“It was an emotional moment when we joined people across the country in showing our support for our wonderful health service staff at this time – they are all fantastic,” one staff member told Burnham-On-Sea.com.

People clapped from their gardens, front doors, and balconies to show their support.

In the video below, residents of Burnham’s Lynton Road showed their support with applause and cheers.

Residents in other European countries including Spain, France and Italy have taken part in similar rounds of applause to show gratitude for the work of their healthcare workers at this challenging time.