Burnham-On-Sea Coastguards have rescued a person on a mobility scooter who got stuck on the town’s beach this morning (Friday, March 27th).

The woman’s scooter became stuck at around 10.45am at the southern end of Burnham’s beach.

It meant Burnham-On-Sea Coastguards had to be called out to help her, despite the country being in a state of lockdown due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

These photos, taken by Burnham resident Alan Rich and approved for publication by Burnham Coastguards, show the incident underway.

The team helped the woman onto a stretcher in order to safely remove her from the beach while also abiding by social distancing measures as far as possible.