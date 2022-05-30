Burnham-On-Sea and Berrow Medical Centre has this week announced it is temporarily scaling back its services amid ‘unexpected staff absences’.

In a statement, the centre says: “While our staff at Burnham and Berrow Medical Centre continue to work hard to care for our patients, we are unfortunately experiencing several, unexpected staff absences at the moment.”

“This is making it difficult for us to provide a normal level of service to all our patients. As an interim measure, we will be temporarily limiting the service we provide.”

”This will allow us to prioritise those patients with the most urgent and critical healthcare needs in advance of the Bank Holiday.”

”Our team is working incredibly hard to re-arrange all non-urgent appointments, support patient requests, and we would like to thank everyone in advance for their support and patience.”

”If you have a minor illness or injury, please consider accessing help in other ways, including through your local pharmacy.”

More information on local health services over the Bank Holiday period can be found online here.