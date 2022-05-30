Sedgemoor District Council has announced it will be offering free parking in all of its car parks in Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge in support of The Queen’s Jubilee celebrations.

Following a request from Burnham Chamber of Trade, the authority is providing free parking across all of its car parks in the district.

“Motorists will be able to park without charge in all eighteen of the council-owned car parks across Sedgemoor on Thursday June 2nd, Friday June 3rd, Saturday June 4th and Sunday June 5th,” says Sedgemoor District Council spokesman Claire Faun.

“The District Council is keen to support the many local events organised by communities across Sedgemoor and hope that the free parking will encourage people to enjoy the events as well as to shop locally in the many local shops and businesses.”

“There will be notices on the tariff machines in the car parks advising of the free parking.”

A Burnham Chamber of Trade spokesman has thanked the council for its support of local businesses.

NB: Please note that usual on-street parking restrictions will still apply and will be in force. The free parking offer only applies to Sedgemoor District Council’s car parks — including the Oxford Street, Old Station Approach, Berrow Road and Pier Street car parks in Burnham.