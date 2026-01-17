Burnham Community Centre offers free community Sunday lunches for vulnerable locals

A new series of community meals at Burnham-On-Sea Community Centre has started, aimed at local vulnerable people.

It follows funding being given by Somerset Community Foundation and Burnham and Highbridge Town Council.

They are being offered every Sunday at 12.30pm for a 1pm serving until the end of March 2026 with a choice of main course and dessert.

David Norton, Chairman at Burnham Community Centre, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We are delighted to be offering these meals once again.”

“They help people during these winter months who are facing the challenges of the cost of living, energy price increases and social loneliness and isolation. Anyone who feels this applies to them is welcome to attend, including families.”

“We have a great team of volunteers helping us with the meals.”

“To help us cater for the right number it would be helpful if you could let us know if you would like to come along.”

If you are interested in helping or attending a meal and would like further information contact us by email at: Burnhamcc@outlook.com or calling 01278 792666.