Traditional wassailing ceremony to be held tonight at Rich’s cider farm near Highbridge

Cider lovers in the Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge area will be celebrating the centuries-old tradition of wassailing this weekend.

Rich’s Cider Farm in Watchfield near Highbridge has announced its event today, Saturday 17th January, at 7.30pm, raising funds for Burnham mental health charity In Charley’s Memory.

Wassailing is an ancient practice, complete with rituals involving tree roots, shotguns, and, of course, cider, to ward off bad spirits and ensure a good harvest for the year to come.

“The Skimmity Hitchers will be performing for us, playing their classic Scrumpy and Western music with a 21st Century twist,” a spokesperson told Burnham-On-Sea.com.

“As we celebrate all things cider on this winter’s night, we’ll be raising much-needed funds for the charity in collaboration with Vagabonds Carnival Club.”

”We’re proud to have raised well over £100,000 for charities over the past few years – giving back is another tradition we’re determined to keep up.”

Tickets, priced £19.25, must be booked in advance and won’t be available on the gate. You can get yours online here.

The 2025 wassailing event attracted hundreds of people, as we reported here. Food will be available on the night at the cider farm, including a hog roast.

Rich’s Cider is a family run cider farm in Highbridge, Somerset. It has produced a range of traditional farmhouse ciders from locally harvested Somerset apples since 1954.

