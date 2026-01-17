Free healthy eating workshops to be held at Highbridge’s Morland Community Hub

A series of free healthy eating workshops is being offered in Highbridge this winter, giving local residents the chance to build confidence around preparing simple, nutritious everyday meals.

The sessions will take place at the Morland Community Hub on Pearce Drive on 26th January, 2nd February, and 9th March, running from 3.30pm to 5.30pm.

The friendly workshops are open to adults or family groups living in the Burnham-On-Sea or Highbridge area. Each individual or family attending will receive a free slow cooker to take home, along with easy‑to‑follow recipe cards designed to help people continue making healthy meals long after the session ends.

Organisers say the workshops aim to support households looking to improve their cooking skills, boost confidence in the kitchen, and explore affordable ways to prepare nutritious food.

Family bookings can include up to two people, with at least one attendee aged 18 or over. Children taking part must be aged 10 or above.

The workshops are free to attend and places are expected to be popular.

To book a place, call 01458 781838 or email info@myess.co.uk