Ashley Fox MP warns funding cuts could undermine supported internships

Burnham-On-Sea’s MP Ashley Fox has raised concerns that recent cuts to Government funding could jeopardise the success of supported internships for young people with autism and learning disabilities, following a visit to Bridgwater Hospital this week.

The MP met intern Harrison and staff from Discovery, the organisation delivering the Health and Social Care Supported Internship programme in partnership with Bridgwater College and local employers.

The programme helps young people build confidence, develop practical skills and gain real workplace experience, supported by classroom learning and tailored one‑to‑one coaching. Mr Fox said he was impressed by the positive impact the scheme is having at a crucial transition point between education and employment.

However, concerns were raised during the visit about recent changes to Access to Work funding from the Department for Work and Pensions. The support now covers only 26 weeks of the 39‑week programme, prompting fears that withdrawing help too early could reduce successful outcomes for interns.

Shona Howes, Supported Employment Manager at Discovery, said young autistic people and people with disabilities “want to contribute to the workforce and be active members of their communities,” adding that the right support is essential for them to achieve their aspirations. She warned that cutting funding risks limiting opportunities for those who rely on the programme.

Following the visit, Ashley Fox said it had been “a privilege” to meet Harrison and see the programme in action. He added that reducing Access to Work support “at the most important stage in young people’s lives risks undoing the progress being made.”

He said he would continue to press Ministers for sustained funding so that young people who benefit from supported internships “are not let down.”

The MP spoke with Mitchel Chase, Job Coach at Discovery, Kim Hoskins, Business Liaison at the HOST site at Bridgwater Hospital, and Shona Howes, Supported Employment Manager at Discovery during the visit.