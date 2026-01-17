Family-friendly wassailing evening to be held today in Brent Knoll

The centuries-old tradition of wassailing is set to return to Brent Knoll this weekend.

Brent Knoll’s Westcroft Cider Farm will host a wassailing ceremony with a torch-lit procession on Saturday January 17th from 6.30pm to 10pm.

The event is being organised by Brent Knoll School, whose head teacher Chris Burman says: “This year we are being helped out by the Burnham Scouts. We also have Tim Dean to play his folk music and the Cheltenham Belly Dancers along with other live music, plus the traditional procession with the Green Man (aka John Page).”

Tickets are £5 each, to include entry and a mulled cider on entry, and food (both hot food and snacks) and drinks can be bought at the farm on the night.

Pre-purchase tickets from Brent Knoll Primary School via email at office@brentknollprimaryschool.org.uk or call 0785 426 2435.