New life-saving defibrillators installed after community group’s fundraising drive

Four new life‑saving defibrillators have been installed in Highbridge following a hugely successful fundraising campaign by local community group Heartbeats.

The Highbridge-based group has raised over £14,000 during the past year through a series of events, including the sale of a ‘cheeky’ charity calendar featuring its own members.

The funds have enabled the installation of six public-access defibrillators across the town to help improve safety.

The new devices have been fitted in the last fortnight at Highbridge Social Club, The Globe Inn in Highbridge, The Bason Bridge Inn and in Dorset Close, Highbridge.

Two have previously been installed at Highbridge Community Hall.

Adele Stevens, chair of Heartbeats, said the group is “delighted” to see the new equipment now in place and added that the installations will help improve emergency response times and potentially save lives within the community.

Heartbeats is a community‑focused organisation dedicated to bringing people together, offering support, and creating a stronger sense of belonging in the Highbridge area.

The group continues to raise funds to expand access to defibrillators and support other local initiatives with three further defibs planned.