Burnham-On-Sea hospital set to temporarily lose half its inpatient beds during trial from April

Two of Somerset’s community hospitals – Burnham-On-Sea and Crewkerne – are set to see their inpatient beds temporarily halved as Somerset NHS Foundation Trust extends a major trial aimed at delivering more services closer to home.

Burnham-On-Sea.com first reported here last December that beds would be cut at Burnham’s War Memorial Hospital from April 2026.

Now, NHS Somerset’s Integrated Care Board (ICB) has confirmed that Burnham-On-Sea and Crewkerne community hospitals will each see their inpatient capacity reduced from 16 beds to eight.

The move forms part of a wider programme to modernise community healthcare and reduce pressure on acute hospitals.

The changes follow a ‘test and learn’ exercise launched in July 2025 at Bridgwater, Frome and Glastonbury community hospitals, where inpatient beds were reduced to allow a broader range of services to be delivered locally. Health bosses say the trial has improved discharge times and helped more patients move directly into long‑term care without multiple transfers between hospitals.

Alison Rowswell, NHS Somerset’s director of localities and strategic commissioning, told Somerset Council’s adults and health scrutiny committee that the aim is to “retain the essence of our community hospitals” while modernising how care is delivered.

“This is about using community resources, including community hospitals, in a way that allows the best possible local delivery of care,” she said.

During the initial 12‑week trial, inpatient beds were reduced at Bridgwater (30 to 24), Frome (24 to 16) and West Mendip in Glastonbury (30 to 16). Instead of using community hospital beds for discharges from Yeovil and Musgrove Park hospitals, the NHS and Somerset Council purchased beds in local care homes.

Health leaders claim this approach has reduced waiting times for hospital discharge; improved access to home‑based care; avoided an increase in hospital readmissions and helped more patients feel confident returning home.

Under the new proposals, the space freed up at Burnham-On-Sea Hospital will be used to deliver additional NHS services, potentially including chemotherapy, diagnostics and ambulatory care.

NHS Somerset will also work with Symphony Healthcare Services, which runs the GP surgery opposite the hospital, to stabilise and improve the minor injuries unit (MIU).

Councillors expressed a range of views during the scrutiny meeting. The changes at Burnham-On-Sea and Crewkerne will be introduced from early April. The scrutiny committee will receive a further update on the trial and future plans for community hospitals later in the year.