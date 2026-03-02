Burnham-On-Sea cafe set for new chapter as mother–daughter team step down after six years

A busy Burnham-On-Sea cafe is set for a new era as its mother‑and‑daughter owners announce they will be handing over the reins after six years at the helm.

May’s Cafe, in Abingdon Street, has confirmed that Emily Whitbread and Jo will be stepping back next month, marking the end of what they describe as one of the “greatest adventures” of their lives.

In a heartfelt message shared with customers, the pair reflected on their time running the cafe, calling May’s “more than just a business” and “a home, a challenge, a joy”.

Emily says: “This little mother and daughter cafe has been more than just a business to us — it’s been our home, our challenge, our joy, and one of the greatest adventures of our lives. We never imagined that our small dream could grow into something so special.”

The duo took over the cafe six years ago — just as the Covid pandemic began. They say the early years were “a rollercoaster”, with uncertainty, long hours and difficult decisions, but also a community that rallied around them.

“There were uncertain days, long nights, and moments where we didn’t know what tomorrow would bring. But you stood by us. And in the last three years, we finally felt like we’d found our rhythm.”

Em & Jo say the decision to move on has been emotional but feels like the right moment. The cafe will soon be taken over by a new owner, who they say will bring “fresh ideas and energy” to the popular Burnham spot.

Jo now plans to slow down and look toward retirement — “though we all know she won’t sit still for long,” says Emily. And Emily herself is preparing for a year of travelling the world with her partner.

The pair will remain at the cafe for the next month to support the transition.

They added a final message of thanks to their staff, customers and the many friends they’ve made along the way: “To every single person who has supported us — thank you. May’s has always been about people, and we will carry you with us into whatever comes next.”

May’s Cafe will continue to operate as normal during the handover period.