ballot box at local elections

Conservative candidate Julie Flurry has won a seat on Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge Town Council following Thursday’s by-election.

A by-election was held in the Burnham-On-Sea Central Ward to fill a vacancy following the resignation of an independent councillor last year.

The results of the by-election, announced this morning, are as follows:-

  • Flurry, Julie Helen (Con) – 427 votes
  • Gudka, Ganesh (Lib Dem) – 341 votes

Turnout was 33.52% of a total eligible electorate of 2,330 voters. There were 13 spoilt ballot papers.

The election count, pictured below, was held at Canalside in Bridgwater this morning:

 
