Burnham-On-Sea’s Crosses Penn Community Sports Trust has launched a competition to design a new logo for use in its publicity material.

The group is working on the introduction of a new community Multi Use Games Area, pictured below, replacing the ageing public tennis courts next to the Manor Gardens.

The group has started its competition to invite entries with proposed logo designs and there will be a cash prize of £25 for the winner in the form of Amazon vouchers kindly donated by one of the group’s Trustees.

The body who will be delivering the new games area project is a ‘Charitable Incorporated Organisation’, a body managed by a small number of local people who are Trustees.

The logo:

Must be simple and easily identified (even when reproduced at 30mm high) It should avoid the heavily-used image of Burnham’s lighthouses It should be no more than two colours, one of which is black Logo should convey the essence of court-based sport (such as tennis and netball) It will needs to sit alongside the Trust’s name (see above), but should be identifiable in isolation of these words. It can be an image that doesn’t include an acronym of the Trust’s name – it can be a simple line image. The image can be submitted in any format

Entries should be submitted to Mike Price via email at shaggy.dog@me.com, or by post to 17 Brambles Road, Burnham-On-Sea TA8 2PY, no later than Friday 21st May 2021.