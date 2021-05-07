The team from Burnham In Bloom have this week presented four tablet computers to Burnham-On-Sea’s St Andrew’s Junior School and Burnham Infants School.

As Burnham-On-Sea.com reported here in February, the community-spirited members of Burnham In Bloom decided to give £2,000 of new tablet computers to help local schools and children.

12 tablets were distributed to schools in the Burnham and Highbridge area: Churchfield, St Joseph’s and Berrow.

And four further tablets have this week been delivered to Burnham Infants and St Andrew’s.

The group’s Jo Brown says: “Both schools very much appreciated them.”

“I think we got to St Andrew’s just in time has a couple of their computers needed replacing.”

“Burnham and District In Bloom have been very happy to help in these unusual times.”