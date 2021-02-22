Community-spirited members of Burnham In Bloom have this month delivered almost £2,000 of new tablet computers to local schools to help local children with their home schooling.

A total of 16 tablets are being distributed by the group’s Jo Brown and Dave Perrett to those in most need at local schools.

Jo told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We have taken 12 tablets around to three schools in the Burnham and Highbridge area: Churchfield, St Joseph’s and Berrow who had four each. All were very much appreciated – they were very grateful.”

She added that four more tablets are set to delivered shortly, with two each for Burnham Infants and St Andrew’s.

Burnham In Bloom Chairman Dave Perrett added: “We decided to redirect some of our funds away from the school gardening clubs to this more pressing need instead.”

“As soon as we heard about an urgent need in Burnham and Highbridge schools, we wanted to help.”

Pictured: Burnham In Bloom members Jo Brown and Dave Perrett delivering the tablets to local schools