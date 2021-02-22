A new group of travellers has pitched up in Burnham-On-Sea’s seafront car park with legal action set to begin to move them on.

The group of caravans, motorhomes and vehicles arrived on Saturday evening (February 20th) at the southern end of the Pier Street car park running next to Steart Drive, as pictured here.

Sedgemoor District Council, which manages the seafront car park, is aware of their arrival and is set to begin legal proceedings this week to move them on.

The car park has seen many visits by groups of travellers in recent years.