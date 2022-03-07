A community-spirited Burnham-On-Sea couple who issued a call for donations for Ukraine refugees say they have seen a flood of kind donations.

Philip Linley has thanked his neighbours after the response. He says: “My wife Gwyn put a note through all doors in Ashley Avenue.”

“30 minutes later bags of clothing and many more suitable items for the refugees of Ukraine have not stopped coming in.”

“Our dining room is starting to fill up, it’s wonderful to see. We will take all the bag fulls down to the collection point in Bridgwater.”