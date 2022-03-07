Sedgemoor District Council has partnered with Somerset Business Agency to launch a new programme that aims to help Sedgemoor residents who are thinking about starting a business or becoming self-employed to get their ideas off the ground.

Established in response to the Covid pandemic, the start-up programme aims to equip early-stage business founders with skills, knowledge, resources and networks to understand the process of researching, planning and launching a new business or self-employment opportunity.

Caroline Derrick, Sedgemoor’s Employment, Skills & Training Manager, says: “The innovative programme is a great opportunity for those who may not have considered a business start-up or becoming self-employed before to find out more and gain vital knowledge.”

For more information, see www.somersetbusinessagency.org or contact Aisha Elliott, Project Lead via contact@ somersetbusinessagency.org