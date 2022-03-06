Local people across the Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge area are showing their support for the people of Ukraine by donating items at local collection points in the two towns.

As Russia continues its invasion of Ukraine, leaving deaths and devastation across the country, TV reports show thousands of people leaving the country as refugees.

Local collection points for donations have been busy with scores of donations in the Burnham-On-Sea area to provide emergency supplies.

Burnham’s Ritz Social Club in Victoria Street is running a collection point for donations between 11am and 10pm.

Manager Paul Hale, pictured above, says: “It has been humbling to see the community bringing so many donations for the people of Ukraine. It was very busy on Friday and Saturday and we will continue as a collection point for as long as it is needed.”

“We are asking local people who wish to donate anything to help the refugees of Ukraine. We are looking for toiletries, nappies, medicines, toys and packaged foods including child milks – and we especially need large cardboard boxes for moving the items. Please feel free to drop into the Ritz.”

Meanwhile the Highbridge collection that is being run by four dedicated local ladies – Louise Butson, Gemma Collins, Nina Harris and Tara Wilson – called ‘Help For Ukraine – Highbridge’ that has also continued to be “incredibly busy” with scores of kind donations.

Donations can be dropped off at The Globe Inn in Highbridge between 12.30pm-6.30pm daily where scores of items are being collected, as pictured below.

“Donations of several types of items are needed: infants and children’s clothes up to 10 years, shoes, socks, underpants all ages, new mum essentials, blankets, towels, baby bottles, sippy cups, dummies, plastic cutlery and plates, nappies and wipes, nappy sacks, warm coats, hats, gloves, scarfs, small cuddly toys, and toiletries such as deodorant, Ibuprofen, Paracetamol and Calpol.”

Get in contact with Burnham-On-Sea.com if you would like us to feature your local appeal or collection for Ukraine