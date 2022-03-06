Burnham-On-Sea Rotary Club members are continuing their fundraising collection today (Sunday) to help people in Ukraine affected by the war with Russia.

After a busy day of fundraising on Saturday, pictured, in which £983.05 was raised, the team are at Sanders Garden Centre today (Sunday) from 10am-4pm collecting funds.

Burnham Rotary Club President Chris Ashton told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We have all been shocked ath horrendous scenes coming out of Ukraine this week and wanted to help.”

“The money collected will help the Rotary Foundation buy medical supplies on the ground in Ukraine and the bordering areas.”