A group of mentors and young people from Somerset charity Promiseworks joined the Friends of Berrow Beach at their latest beach clean.

The clean was organised by Nigel Hoy, who is both a mentor for Promiseworks and a member of the Friends of Berrow Beach team.

“Mentors came from as far as Castle Cary, bringing their young mentees to join in the clean,” says the charity’s Sarah Taylor.

“The youngest helper was just 9 years old and got stuck in with everyone else.”

“We are always looking for new volunteer mentors in Sedgemoor, people able to give up 2-3 hours per week to spend with a young person in need of support.”

Mentors receive great training and ongoing support in the role. The Promiseworks website can be found at www.promiseworks.org.uk.